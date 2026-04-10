Can Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2 Beat Amir Khan's Dangal & Make History? Film Critics React

Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history, already crossing ₹1,680 crore worldwide — but can it go all the way and dethrone Dangal to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time?

With around ₹430 crore still needed to break the record, the big question remains — is it possible?

In this special discussion, we are joined by Actor Vishal Malhotra, trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Joginder Tuteja to decode:

Dhurandhar 2’s massive box office run

Its chances of beating Dangal

Impact of upcoming films like Bhooth Bangla

Bollywood’s evolving content vs formula debate

Big 2026 releases that could challenge records

Zakir Khan’s viral comment & industry reactions

Virat Kohli’s praise and its impact

💬 What do YOU think?

Will Dhurandhar 2 break Dangal’s record and become India’s biggest film ever? Tell us in the comments!