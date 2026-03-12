Can The U.S. Take Control Of The Strait Of Hormuz As Iran Threatens Global Oil And LNG Supply?

The escalating West Asia conflict is sending shockwaves through the global economy as tensions intensify around the Strait of Hormuz- one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Nearly 20% of global LNG and a significant share of the world’s oil supply pass through this narrow waterway, making any disruption a major threat to energy markets in Asia and Europe. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran after reports that Tehran began laying mines in the Strait, claiming American forces had already destroyed several Iranian vessels involved in the operation. Trump also hinted at the possibility of taking stronger action to keep the shipping lane open. However, experts say the U.S. cannot legally “occupy” the Strait without violating the territorial rights of Iran and Oman. As tensions rise, the world watches closely for de-escalation to prevent a prolonged global energy crisis.