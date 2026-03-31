Can U.S. Break Iran Grip On Hormuz As Expert Warns Island Capture Plan Carries Massive Risks

As tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, questions grow over how the United States could counter Iran’s strategic grip on one of the world’s most critical oil routes. Defence expert Sandeep Unnithan breaks down Washington’s military options—from capturing key Iranian islands at the mouth of the strait to the high-risk idea of targeting Kharg Island, the hub of Iran’s oil exports. While U.S. Marines have the capability, Iran’s missile and drone networks pose a serious threat. With geography, firepower, and risk stacked against intervention, any move could trigger heavy casualties and wider escalation.