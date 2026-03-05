Canada PM Mark Carney Reveals His Strategy For Handling Donald Trump In Global Politics

How do world leaders deal with Donald Trump? Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney offers a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on managing relations with the U.S. President during a conversation with Lowy Institute Executive Director Dr Michael Fullilove. Carney recalls his first meeting with Trump just days after his election and explains the diplomatic balancing act required when engaging with one of the most unconventional leaders in modern politics. From Trump’s controversial remark about Canada becoming the “51st state” to Carney’s witty response comparing Canada to landmarks like the White House and Buckingham Palace, the exchange highlights the delicate art of diplomacy. Carney also outlines his personal strategy when dealing with Trump: showing respect without being obsequious, being direct in private discussions, and choosing words carefully in public statements. The conversation provides fascinating insight into high-stakes diplomacy and how global leaders navigate relationships with powerful and unpredictable counterparts.