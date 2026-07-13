Cancer Cases May Hit 35 Million By 2050 | India Today Group's Sneha Mordani Breaks It Down

Global cancer cases could climb from an estimated 20.6 million annually to nearly 35 million by 2050, according to the WHO Global Status Report on Cancer 2026. Cancer already causes close to 10 million deaths each year, while major gaps persist in survival, treatment access and financial protection. Five-year breast cancer survival is 87% in high-income countries but only around 42% in low-income nations. At least 45% of people affected face financial hardship, while many report mental health challenges and caregiver strain. India Today Group’s Sneha Mordani breaks down the alarming numbers, key risk factors and major preventable causes worldwide.