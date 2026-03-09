“Care Economy Will Create Jobs”: PM Modi At Post-Budget Webinar On Future Skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the post-budget webinar titled “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People.” He highlighted the growing importance of the care economy, noting that India’s senior citizen population will rise significantly in the coming decade, creating new opportunities in the health sector. The Prime Minister urged experts to develop innovative training models and partnerships to strengthen India’s healthcare workforce. He also emphasized expanding awareness of telemedicine, especially in remote areas. Modi stressed that India’s young population has a strong entrepreneurial mindset, and called for continuous modernization of education, aligning curricula with real-world economic needs, emerging technologies, and future job markets.