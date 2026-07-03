“Cash, Gold, And A Power Shift”: Inside Iraq’s Bizarre Anti-Corruption Raid

Iraq is witnessing one of its most dramatic political shake-ups in years. Under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown has uncovered shocking stashes of wealth ranging from millions in cash hidden in walls to hoards of gold recovered from the residences of senior officials and lawmakers. But this isn't just about corruption. With a hard September 30 deadline set for all pro-Iran armed factions to disarm and surrender their weapons to the state, the move is widely seen as a strategic push to consolidate sovereignty and reduce Tehran’s influence. As PM Al-Zaidi prepares for his visit to Washington, we analyze if this is a genuine quest for reform or a high-stakes geopolitical gamble in the heart of West Asia.