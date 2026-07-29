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Cauvery Row Escalates: CWRC Orders Karnataka To Release Water To Tamil Nadu As Tensions Rise

Cauvery Row Escalates: CWRC Orders Karnataka To Release Water To Tamil Nadu As Tensions Rise

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 1:17 PM IST

 

The Cauvery water-sharing dispute has flared up again as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu clash over depleted reservoir levels and drought-like conditions. With Tamil Nadu demanding its pending June and July water quota, Karnataka has expressed its inability, citing severe rainfall deficits. However, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days. Compounding tensions, Karnataka's renewed push for the Mekedatu dam project prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to write to PM Narendra Modi opposing the move. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the CM, leaving the crisis far from resolved.

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