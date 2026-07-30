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Cauvery Water Row Erupts Again! Karnataka Refuses To Release Water To Tamil Nadu | Farmers Protest

Cauvery Water Row Erupts Again! Karnataka Refuses To Release Water To Tamil Nadu | Farmers Protest

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 3:06 PM IST

The Cauvery water dispute has flared up once again after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The order has triggered widespread protests across Karnataka, with farmers and pro-Kannada organisations opposing the release of water amid concerns over low reservoir levels. Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has said Karnataka will challenge the order before the Cauvery Water Management Authority, while protests have erupted in Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru. Farmers blocked highways, political parties exchanged sharp attacks, and the Centre reiterated support for the Mekedatu project. Watch the latest developments on the Cauvery water dispute.

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