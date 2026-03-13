CCTV Shows LPG Cylinder Thefts In Bengaluru Amid Cooking Gas Supply Concerns

Amid concerns over the supply of commercial cooking gas, LPG cylinders are becoming increasingly valuable, with thefts now being reported in Bengaluru. In one incident from Kalyan Nagar, CCTV footage shows a man arriving on a bike late at night, wrapping an LPG cylinder left outside a house in a sack and riding away with it. The video has since gone viral on social media. Another case was reported from Channapatna, where CCTV captured two individuals arriving on a scooter, entering a house compound and stealing a cylinder that had been kept outside. Police have launched investigations into both incidents, though no arrests have been reported so far. Authorities are advising residents to store LPG cylinders indoors, secure them properly, and report any suspicious activity, as concerns grow over cooking gas availability.