Chennai Battleground: Vijay Challenges DMK In Perambur; Stalin & Udhayanidhi Launch Sharp Attack

The battle for Chennai has reached a fever pitch as TVK chief Vijay takes on the DMK in the high-stakes Perambur constituency. While M.K. Stalin dismisses the actor-turned-politician as a new entrant seeking visibility, Udhayanidhi Stalin has intensified the rhetoric, questioning Vijay’s accountability. In a strategic move, Vijay led a massive roadshow in Villivakkam to support his close aide Aadhav Arjuna, challenging the DMK’s traditional stronghold. With polling day just 48 hours away, both sides are trading fierce barbs in a fight to decide who will emerge as the real ‘Super King’ of Tamil Nadu’s capital.