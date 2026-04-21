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Chennai Battleground: Vijay Challenges DMK In Perambur; Stalin & Udhayanidhi Launch Sharp Attack

Chennai Battleground: Vijay Challenges DMK In Perambur; Stalin & Udhayanidhi Launch Sharp Attack

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 2:56 PM IST

The battle for Chennai has reached a fever pitch as TVK chief Vijay takes on the DMK in the high-stakes Perambur constituency. While M.K. Stalin dismisses the actor-turned-politician as a new entrant seeking visibility, Udhayanidhi Stalin has intensified the rhetoric, questioning Vijay’s accountability. In a strategic move, Vijay led a massive roadshow in Villivakkam to support his close aide Aadhav Arjuna, challenging the DMK’s traditional stronghold. With polling day just 48 hours away, both sides are trading fierce barbs in a fight to decide who will emerge as the real ‘Super King’ of Tamil Nadu’s capital.

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