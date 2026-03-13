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Chennai Restaurants Add ‘LPG Fee’ To Bills As Private Gas Prices Surge | Ground Report

Chennai Restaurants Add ‘LPG Fee’ To Bills As Private Gas Prices Surge | Ground Report

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 8:52 PM IST

 

In Chennai, rising private LPG supply costs are beginning to affect restaurant bills. With private gas vendors charging significantly higher prices for commercial cylinders, several eateries say they are struggling to manage operational expenses. To offset the increased fuel costs, some restaurants have started adding an additional “LPG fee” to customer bills, with the charge varying depending on the dish ordered. This special ground report by India Today captures how the surge in private gas prices is impacting restaurant owners and diners alike, highlighting the ripple effects of energy costs on everyday dining. Reporter Anagha speaks to restaurant owners and customers in Chennai to understand the growing concern and the debate around transparency in billing.

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