Chennai Second Airport Halted: Parandur Project Faces Wetland Concerns & Political Storm

Chennai’s proposed second airport at Parandur has hit turbulence after the Vijay government halted the project following concerns raised by the Airports Authority of India over wetlands and runway feasibility. Chief Minister Vijay said Tamil Nadu would look for an alternative location that causes minimal damage to agricultural land, reaffirming his promise to protect farmers. The decision has triggered a political battle, with K Annamalai accusing the government of taking Tamil Nadu’s development back by 10 years, while former CM MK Stalin criticised the move. Planned across 5,746 hectares at an estimated cost of ₹27,400 crore, the Parandur airport was meant to ease Chennai’s growing aviation and cargo pressures. Could the latest setback delay Tamil Nadu’s second airport by years?