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Chennai Youth Reveal Favourite Leaders; Jobs, Change And Real Issues Drive Their Choice

Chennai Youth Reveal Favourite Leaders; Jobs, Change And Real Issues Drive Their Choice

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 25, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 25, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

As political conversations heat up, Chennai’s youth are emerging as a decisive voice shaping the narrative. From employment concerns to frustration over basic civic issues, young voters are clearly focused on ground realities rather than rhetoric. Many questioned actor-turned-politician Vijay’s silence on key issues, even as he remains under intense scrutiny. At the same time, leaders like Kanimozhi appear to be gaining traction among the youth. Law and order, jobs, and governance dominate their priorities, with a strong demand for accountability and leadership change. India Today spoke to students across Chennai to understand what will ultimately influence their vote.

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