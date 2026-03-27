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Chilling ‘Kill Trump’ Campaign Surfaces Inside Iran As War Tensions Escalate Rapidly

Chilling ‘Kill Trump’ Campaign Surfaces Inside Iran As War Tensions Escalate Rapidly

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 27, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

 

There is no end to the war in sight, and now a chilling campaign is emerging from within Iran. As tensions escalate, Tehran has accused Donald Trump of imposing conflict on the region. But more alarming is an alleged assassination campaign gaining traction across Iranian platforms. Messages calling to “Kill Trump” are reportedly being circulated via apps and SMS, with claims of crowdfunding behind it. Figures suggest lakhs of supporters and millions of dollars raised numbers that remain unverified. An India Today OSINT probe traces this activity to local platforms like Rubika and Bale, raising serious questions: propaganda, psychological warfare, or a real threat?

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