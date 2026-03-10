Business Today
China And Russia Back Iran Diplomatically As US-Israel Strikes Escalate War

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

As the West Asia conflict enters its eleventh day, intense airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran have raised critical questions about the role of Tehran’s key strategic partners—China and Russia. China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, relies heavily on Iranian supply, purchasing over 80% of Iran’s exported oil according to 2025 data. Beijing has condemned foreign intervention and urged respect for Iran’s sovereignty while calling for an immediate halt to military operations. Russia has also voiced support for Iran, with President Vladimir Putin urging an end to hostilities. Despite strong diplomatic backing, both nations have so far limited their involvement to political support as global tensions escalate.

