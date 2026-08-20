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China Real Estate Crisis: Crucial Lessons For Indian Property Investors

China Real Estate Crisis: Crucial Lessons For Indian Property Investors

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 20, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 8:39 PM IST

The collapse of China’s Evergrande offers important lessons for real estate investors, particularly around governance, financial transparency and developer risk. For Indian buyers, regulatory safeguards under RERA have strengthened checks around project funds and developer practices. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains why investors considering under-construction properties should carefully assess the developer’s track record, financial strength and transparency. He advises buyers to exercise greater caution with unlisted developers and consider established listed names, particularly when taking on long-term home-loan liabilities. The key takeaway is that developer quality can matter as much as the property itself.

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