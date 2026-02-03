China Remarks Row: Rahul Gandhi And BJP Clash In Parliament, Security Debate Escalates

Pandemonium broke out in Parliament as debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address descended into chaos over remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the 2020 Ladakh standoff with China. The confrontation began after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned the Congress party’s position on national security, triggering sharp protests from the opposition benches. Rahul Gandhi then quoted from an article based on former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir, accusing the government of hiding facts about Chinese troop movements. The treasury benches hit back strongly. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the House, asserting that unpublished material cannot be cited in Parliament and that national security cannot be politicised. The Speaker reprimanded Rahul Gandhi and reiterated that only published and verified material is allowed. Outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government was blocking the book’s publication and not allowing him to speak. BJP leaders countered by citing on-record statements of former Army Chief General Naravane, who has repeatedly said India did not lose any territory and stood up firmly to China.