China Sends Special Envoy As Iran War Escalates | Can Beijing Broker Peace In West Asia?

As tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance escalate, China has stepped into the diplomatic spotlight. Beijing has announced plans to send a special envoy to West Asia to push for urgent negotiations and reduce the risk of a wider war. China says its role will focus on facilitating dialogue rather than dictating outcomes, but its stakes in the region are enormous. China is Iran’s largest oil buyer and in 2021 the two countries signed a $400 billion strategic cooperation deal covering energy and infrastructure. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China has also invested billions across West Asia’s ports, railways and energy networks. With global oil markets rattled and geopolitical rivalry intensifying, the big question now is: Can China succeed where others have failed and broker peace in one of the world’s most volatile regions?