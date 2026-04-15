China Warns U.S. Over Hormuz Blockade | Backs Stability, Iran Ties Raise Tensions

The crisis at the Strait of Hormuz deepens as China steps into focus. While the United States tightens its blockade on Iran, Beijing has begun sharpening its tone. Dong Jun has asserted China’s right to continue trade through Hormuz, even as global tensions rise. At the same time, Xi Jinping is engaging world leaders, pushing for stability. With accusations from Donald Trump and China’s firm denial, the standoff is widening. Is this a cautious balancing act—or the start of a bigger global confrontation?