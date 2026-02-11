Business Today
“Chokehold On PM Modi”: Rahul Gandhi Launches Explosive Attack On India-US Trade Deal In Parliament

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 4:58 PM IST

In Parliament, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on the government over the India–US trade deal, claiming no Indian Prime Minister, including Narendra Modi, would sign such an agreement without external pressure. He alleged India has buckled on tariffs, surrendered control over data and digital trade rules, allowed free data flow to the US, capped digital taxes, waived source code disclosure, and granted a 20-year tax holiday. Gandhi said India’s farmers, textile sector, energy security, and economic sovereignty have been severely compromised.

