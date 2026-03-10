Business Today
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Unveils Plan For 50 Airports In Five Years, 350 Nationwide

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 1:09 PM IST

During the Rajya Sabha Question Hour, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu outlined the government’s ambitious roadmap to expand India’s aviation sector as part of the Viksit Bharat vision. The minister said India plans to develop 50 new airports in the next five years and 200 additional airports over the next two decades, taking the country’s total airport network to around 350 airports. He also highlighted efforts to strengthen seaplane and helicopter services to improve regional connectivity. Naidu added that aviation safety oversight is being enhanced through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in line with global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

