Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after a month-long agitation, fresh turmoil has erupted over the paper leak protest. The Cockroach Janta Party accused the Modi government of reneging on its promise to withdraw all FIRs and cases filed against student protesters. Though states like Assam and Bihar agreed to drop cases, the CJP rejected an interim Supreme Court order that refused blanket immunity and allowed ongoing investigations. Demanding complete withdrawal of cases as promised, the CJP has threatened to resume street protests, keeping the nationwide educational reform battle intensely volatile across the country today.