CJP Protest Ends As Pradhan Steps Down, Tougher Anti-Leak Bill Set For Parliament

Following a relentless protest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, with Pralhad Joshi taking charge of the ministry. The government accepted key demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), including withdrawing FIRs against student protesters and providing compensation to families affected by exam-related tragedies. Focus now turns to Parliament for the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The legislation imposes up to 10 years' imprisonment, ₹10 crore fines for exam syndicates, a two-month probe deadline, Special Task Force investigations, and fast-track courts.