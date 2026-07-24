CJP Protest Spreads Nationwide As Youth Movement Against Paper Leaks Gains Momentum

A massive youth-led protest against paper leaks, the education system and alleged government inaction has entered its fourth day, with thousands continuing to gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar despite extreme heat and heavy rain. Protesters are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement has now spread beyond Delhi, with demonstrations reported in Mumbai, Lucknow, Begusarai, Bhopal and Ludhiana. A viral image of model Rhea Ahir blocking a police van has emerged as one of the defining visuals of the protest. With nationwide mobilisation planned for July 24, the movement appears to be gaining momentum across the country.