Claude Usage Doubled In India In 4 Months: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei At India AI Impact Summit

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted India's rapid AI adoption at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, revealing that 'in just the last four months, the use of Claude and Claude code has doubled in India'. Speaking alongside Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Amodei noted a unique technical acumen and excitement among Indian developers. He discussed the recent launch of Claude Sonnet 4.6, which features improved performance across 10 Indic languages, emphasizing the importance of cultural context and regional language access. Amodei also detailed a partnership with the EkStep Foundation to integrate AI with digital infrastructure like OpenAg, aiming to provide better information and advice to farmers in rural India. He expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with large Indian enterprises, citing their superior understanding of local distribution and market needs as a key factor for joint success in the region.