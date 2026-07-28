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CM Rekha Gupta Approves ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’; Women To Get ₹2,500 Monthly Financial Assistance

CM Rekha Gupta Approves ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’; Women To Get ₹2,500 Monthly Financial Assistance

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the Cabinet’s approval of the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana,' a major welfare scheme aimed at empowering women across the national capital. Under this initiative, eligible female residents will receive monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500. The Chief Minister confirmed that the scheme’s online application portal will go live on August 1. Following verification, the government aims to disburse the first instalment to the initial batch of beneficiaries ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Fulfilling a key political commitment within a year of taking office, the administration hailed the move as a significant step toward women’s financial independence.

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