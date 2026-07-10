CM Vijay Visits Karur, Meets Stampede Victims' Families Amid Political Row

Nine months after the Karur stampede claimed 41 lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to visit the district to meet the victims' families. During the visit, he will hand over government job appointment letters to 32 affected families after the Madras High Court cleared the appointments. The visit has sparked political debate, with the BJP and even ally CPI(M) questioning the timing while the probe into the tragedy is still underway. Vijay will also lay the foundation stone for a ₹1,700 crore non-leather footwear manufacturing project expected to create around 13,500 jobs in the region.