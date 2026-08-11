Colombia Hit By Deadly 7.4 Earthquake: Buildings Collapse | Rescue Ops Underway

Western Colombia has been rocked by a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake, the strongest to hit the country in a decade. The quake struck near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, with powerful tremors felt across Colombia and neighbouring Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama. At least 20 structures collapsed in Cali, leaving people trapped under debris, while rescue teams and volunteers searched for survivors. Operations were also suspended at six airports, with dramatic footage showing passengers taking shelter during the tremors. Two aftershocks were recorded following the main quake. Authorities have launched emergency response operations as the region assesses the damage from the devastating earthquake.