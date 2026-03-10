Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Chennai Restaurants; Industry Appeals To PM For Supply

A shortage of commercial LPG is disrupting restaurant operations in Chennai, prompting the Chennai Hotel Association to write to Narendra Modi seeking uninterrupted supply. With hospitals and several institutions relying on restaurants and eateries for food services, the shortage is raising fears of a broader supply crisis. Industry representatives warn that continued disruption in LPG availability could severely impact food services across the city. Ground report of Anagha Kesav from Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Chennai.