Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Chennai Restaurants; Industry Appeals To PM For Supply

Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Chennai Restaurants; Industry Appeals To PM For Supply

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 10, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026, 1:40 PM IST

A shortage of commercial LPG is disrupting restaurant operations in Chennai, prompting the Chennai Hotel Association to write to Narendra Modi seeking uninterrupted supply. With hospitals and several institutions relying on restaurants and eateries for food services, the shortage is raising fears of a broader supply crisis. Industry representatives warn that continued disruption in LPG availability could severely impact food services across the city. Ground report of Anagha Kesav from Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Chennai.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended