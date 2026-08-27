Commodity Outlook: Gold & Silver Prices Set To Rebound — Should You Invest? | Money Today

Gold and silver are back in focus as India enters the festive and wedding season. In this episode of Money Today, we decode the sharp rally in precious metals and what could drive prices higher from here. Ajay Kedia, MD & Director, Kedia Advisory, shares his outlook on gold and silver, including his price targets for Diwali and year-end. The discussion covers the key factors driving the rally, festive demand, gold versus silver, investment options such as ETFs and funds of funds, and the role of precious metals in a diversified portfolio. We also look at physical versus digital gold and silver, systematic investment strategies, portfolio allocation and the long-term outlook for precious metals amid global uncertainty, central bank buying, industrial demand and changing market trends.