Congress In Damage Control Mode After Mani Shankar Aiyar Attacks Party Leadership

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 17, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026, 3:17 PM IST

Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar has triggered a political storm after launching sharp attacks on his own party, its leadership, and the Kerala unit. Aiyar criticised senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Pawan Khera, while openly praising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Doubling down on his remarks during a media interaction, Aiyar reiterated his support for the Left leaders. As the controversy escalated, the Congress swiftly distanced itself, calling his remarks personal views. The episode has exposed old fault lines ahead of crucial state elections.

