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Congress Rift Explodes In Kerala: Rahul Flags Ticket List, Women Representation Row Deepens Crisis

Congress Rift Explodes In Kerala: Rahul Flags Ticket List, Women Representation Row Deepens Crisis

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 2:21 PM IST

Trouble is brewing within the Congress in Kerala as internal rifts over ticket distribution come to the surface ahead of Assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the candidate list, prompting a high-level review by the Central Election Committee led by Mallikarjun Kharge. The party has decided not to field sitting MPs, while also pushing for a more data-driven selection process. Concerns over favoritism and low representation of women candidates have further deepened tensions. With elections approaching, the Congress faces a crucial challenge of resolving differences and presenting a united front in the state.

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