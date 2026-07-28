Congress Vs BJP Clash In Lok Sabha Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill 2026 As Opposition Questions Police

Sparks flew in the Lok Sabha during the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi heavily criticised the Modi government, accusing the Home Ministry of using excessive force against peaceful student protesters in Delhi and Bihar before rushing the legislation. In response, MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh defended the Bill, highlighting PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to youth welfare. Singh detailed landmark provisions including Special Fast-Track Courts with three-month trial limits, mandatory two-month probe deadlines, and strict financial penalties scaling up to ₹10 crore for organised paper leak networks.