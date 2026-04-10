Congressman’s Big Demand: Melania Trump Must Testify On Epstein

A U.S. congressman has urged First Lady Melania Trump to testify under oath over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein after she publicly denied any connection to the disgraced financier. Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam said Melania should appear before the Oversight Committee if she wants to clear her name and increase public trust in her denial. The call came after Melania declared that “the lies” connecting her to Epstein must end and insisted she was never friends with him. The remarks have intensified political scrutiny and renewed debate around Epstein-related allegations in Washington.