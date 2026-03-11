Contra Bet On IT? Brokerages Say ‘Buy’ Top IT Stocks After Sharp Correction

India’s IT sector is back in focus after brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities turned bullish on the space despite recent underperformance. The brokerage has upgraded several top IT services companies including HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Hexaware Technologies to a “Buy” rating, highlighting strong medium-to-long-term prospects. While concerns around Artificial Intelligence disrupting traditional IT services remain, experts believe companies that adapt and integrate AI into their offerings could emerge as long-term winners. After a sharp correction, valuations across the sector have turned attractive, with several stocks trading at or below benchmark levels. Market experts suggest investors track upcoming earnings commentary closely, as companies outline how AI adoption could shape future growth for India’s IT services industry.