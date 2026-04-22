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Creek Command: India’s Silent Dominance In The Bhuj Sector Water And Marshland

Creek Command: India’s Silent Dominance In The Bhuj Sector Water And Marshland

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 4:24 PM IST

In the treacherous mangroves and salty marshes of the Bhuj Sector, the Indian Army maintains an iron grip on the 96-km Creek Region. This strategic frontier, bordering Pakistan, demands elite precision and integrated combat capability. From the high-speed maneuvers of patrol boats to the impenetrable air defense shield of L-70 guns, India’s dominance is absolute. Following the success of Operation Sindoor, the deployment of AK-203 rifles, advanced surveillance drones, and specialized Ashni Platoons ensures total sovereignty. Through integrated battle readiness and technological advancement, the Indian Army stands as a silent, lethal guardian of the water and marsh.

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