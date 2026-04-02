Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal As Ambassador & Collab With IPL Teams, Krafton India’s Real Cricket Plans

In this conversation with Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at Krafton India, during BGIS 2026, we dive deep into how gaming and cricket are coming together like never before. He breaks down Krafton India’s exciting collaborations with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League season, and how these partnerships are enhancing the in-game experience for millions of cricket fans across India. We also discuss the future of Real Cricket, including potential collaborations and the onboarding of rising star Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal as the brand ambassador. The conversation also explores: 1. How brand collaborations between gaming companies and sports franchises actually work 2. What value both sides bring to the table 3. Krafton’s vision for deeper integration of cricket into gaming If you’re interested in gaming, cricket, or the business behind big collaborations, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.