Crude Oil Above $96: Will Rising Prices Derail The Stock Market Rally?

Crude oil prices have surged above $96 per barrel as escalating geopolitical tensions disrupt global energy supply routes. Concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and fresh disruptions in the Red Sea have intensified fears of supply shortages, driving oil prices sharply higher. The rising crude prices could increase inflationary pressures, weaken the rupee, and weigh on Indian equity markets. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, explains how shipping disruptions, higher insurance costs, and geopolitical risks are fueling the rally in oil prices and what this means for investors, the economy, and the outlook for Indian markets.