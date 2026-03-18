Cuba In Total Blackout: 10 Million Without Power As Trump’s Oil Pressure Deepens Crisis

Cuba is facing a massive humanitarian and energy crisis after its national power grid collapsed, leaving nearly 10 million people without electricity across the island. The blackout, one of the worst in recent years, has been linked to severe fuel shortages worsened by a U.S.-imposed oil blockade that has choked off critical energy supplies. Residents are struggling with shortages of water, food, and fuel, as prolonged outages continue to disrupt daily life. The crisis has also exposed Cuba’s ageing power infrastructure, already under strain from repeated breakdowns. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Cuba, even hinting at possible intervention, further escalating tensions. As the island grapples with darkness and uncertainty, the situation remains volatile with no immediate long-term solution in sight.