CynLr’s CyRo Revolutionises Smart Manufacturing Automation

Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

At the AI Impact Summit, Gokul N A, Co-founder of CynLr, unveiled CyRo, an India-built robot redefining industrial automation. Designed with human-like upper torso movement and vision, CyRo can pick up unfamiliar objects without prior training, mimicking a baby’s intuitive learning. Unlike traditional robots that rely on massive datasets, CyRo adapts in real time, adjusting grip and force within seconds. Headquartered in Bengaluru, CynLr is piloting this breakthrough with Audi and major semiconductor manufacturers. With its vision of Software Defined Factories, CynLr aims to transform automotive, semiconductor, and advanced manufacturing lines through intelligent, flexible automation.

