Dalal Street Creates History! Market Cap Crosses ₹500 Lakh Crore As Sensex Soars 2,000 Points

Dalal Street has created history! In a record-breaking trading session, the total market capitalisation of listed companies on India's stock exchanges crossed the historic ₹500 lakh crore mark for the first time, touching nearly ₹503 lakh crore. A powerful rally added over ₹9 lakh crore to investors' wealth, with the Sensex surging more than 2,000 points and the Nifty gaining 576 points. But what sparked this massive turnaround just days before the end of Samvat 2082? Falling crude oil prices, developments in the US midterm elections, easing US bond yields, a recovery in the rupee and a strong return of foreign institutional investors have all lifted market sentiment. After pulling out nearly ₹97,000 crore between August and October, foreign investors have pumped over ₹17,000 crore into Indian equities in the first four trading sessions of November. Maneesh Dangi, CEO and Founder of Mosaic Asset Management, and Aparna Shanker, CIO of The Wealth Company AMC, share their perspectives on the rally, the changing global cues and the road ahead for Indian equities. With six consecutive sessions of gains, the big question is whether Dalal Street's Diwali rally has more room to run or if profit booking is around the corner.