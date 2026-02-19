Dario Amodei On Why India Matters Most In The AI Era | India AI Impact Summit 2026

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Dario Amodei said India will play a central role in shaping both the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence. Announcing Anthropic’s new office in Bengaluru, he named Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India and revealed partnerships with Indian enterprises including Infosys. Amodei said India’s innovations can set standards for the global South, especially in education, digital infrastructure and regional languages. On risks, he urged cooperation on AI safety, job disruption and economic impact, calling for shared policymaking to ensure AI-driven growth benefits all.