Deepmind CEO: AGI To Deliver 10X Industrial Revolution Impact In Just 1 Decade | AI Summit 2026

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 10:54 AM IST

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis hailed India's AI momentum, spotlighting DeepMind's Bangalore research hub and partnerships like Reliance Jio for Gemini models reaching every citizen. He positioned AGI—potentially arriving within five years—as a force 10 times more impactful than the Industrial Revolution, unfolding over a decade to revolutionise science via AlphaFold-style breakthroughs in protein folding, materials, fusion, and beyond. Hassabis urged a scientific approach with guardrails amid explosive capabilities, praising India's student energy at IISc and calling for global summits to unite technologists, governments, and philosophers—ensuring this pivotal moment delivers a golden era of discovery for humanity.

