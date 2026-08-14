Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets Defence Force Medallists, Hails India’s Rising ‘Nari Shakti’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Defence Force medallists from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 and congratulated them for their achievements. Singh especially praised the significant participation of women athletes among the medal winners, highlighting their strong performances in boxing. He described the success of India’s daughters as a powerful example of ‘Nari Shakti’ and said their achievements show that women can excel in every field. Singh also called the performances a proud moment for the armed forces and the nation. The interaction celebrated the dedication, discipline and sporting excellence of India’s Defence Force athletes on the international stage.