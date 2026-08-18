Defence Stocks Rally As India Adds 405 Items To Sixth Indigenisation List Worth ₹3,000 Crore

Indigenisation List covering 405 items to be sourced from Indian suppliers. The list includes components for helicopters, tanks, light combat aircraft and critical defence systems, creating a production opportunity of more than ₹3,000 crore. Shivani Sharma, India Today, explains how the move could benefit Indian defence manufacturers, startups and MSMEs by reducing dependence on imports. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, says defence remains a long-term opportunity, supported by strong order flows and healthy earnings across several companies. Defence stocks gained in the session as investors assessed the impact of higher domestic sourcing and the government’s continued push for defence indigenisation.