Delhi Budget 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Announces ₹1.03 Lakh Crore, 10 Focus Areas

In the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session 2026, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a comprehensive budget focusing on balanced urban and rural development, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure growth. The budget allocates 70.3% for revenue expenditure and 29.7% for capital expenditure, with a projected revenue surplus of ₹9,092 crore. The tax-to-GSDP ratio is expected to improve from 4.95% to 5.09%. Significant allocations have been made for MCD (₹11,666 crore), NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board (₹146 crore), PWD (₹5,921 crore), and urban development (₹7,887 crore). Special attention is directed towards the Trans-Yamuna area (₹300 crore) and unauthorised colonies (₹800 crore), while rural development receives a boost with ₹787 crore allocated to the Delhi Gram Vikas Board. Notably, 21% of the budget is earmarked for environmental initiatives, reflecting Delhi’s commitment to a greener future.