Delhi–Dehradun Expressway: 2.5 hrs Travel Via Wildlife Corridor, PM Modi To Inaugurate On April 14

The Delhi–Dehradun Expressway is set to significantly transform travel between the national capital and Uttarakhand, reducing the journey time to approximately 2.5 hours. The expressway, which passes through a designated wildlife corridor, has been designed to improve connectivity while also addressing environmental considerations, with reported sightings of wildlife such as leopards, elephants, and deer along the route highlighting the ecological sensitivity of the region.The project is now ready for inauguration and is expected to be officially opened on 14th April, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the expressway. Once operational, it is expected to ease congestion on existing routes, improve safety, and provide a faster and more efficient travel option for commuters, tourists, and freight movement between Delhi and Dehradun. This major infrastructure development forms part of the broader effort to enhance regional connectivity while balancing ecological preservation in forested stretches along the corridor.