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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Develops Giant Craters After Rain, NHAI Responds

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Develops Giant Craters After Rain, NHAI Responds

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 1:53 PM IST

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, hailed as a landmark infrastructure project that cut travel time to around 2.5 hours, is facing criticism after giant craters appeared on a newly opened stretch following heavy rainfall. Viral videos from Shamli sparked questions over construction quality, with the Congress alleging corruption. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the damage was caused by waterlogging after the permanent drainage system could not be completed due to local opposition to a balancing culvert. The affected stretch has since been repaired, while a temporary drainage solution is being constructed to prevent future damage.

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