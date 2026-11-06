Delhi Land Reclamation: Centre Reclaims 39.5 Acres Near PM House; Defence Concerns Emerge

The Indian Air Force has officially handed over its 39.5-acre Sports Complex near the Prime Minister's official residence to the Land and Development Office, bringing the prime Delhi property back under the Union government's control. The move is part of a wider exercise to reclaim government land around Lok Kalyan Marg, following the takeover of the Delhi Race Club premises and Jaipur Polo Ground. But the handover has raised questions over the strategic importance of the larger Air Force Station, which supports Air Headquarters, thousands of personnel and key air defence infrastructure. With veterans questioning whether land reclamation could affect defence priorities, what does this move mean for the IAF's presence in the heart of the national capital?