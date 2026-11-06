Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Delhi Land Reclamation: Centre Reclaims 39.5 Acres Near PM House; Defence Concerns Emerge

Delhi Land Reclamation: Centre Reclaims 39.5 Acres Near PM House; Defence Concerns Emerge

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 6, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026, 2:31 PM IST

The Indian Air Force has officially handed over its 39.5-acre Sports Complex near the Prime Minister's official residence to the Land and Development Office, bringing the prime Delhi property back under the Union government's control. The move is part of a wider exercise to reclaim government land around Lok Kalyan Marg, following the takeover of the Delhi Race Club premises and Jaipur Polo Ground. But the handover has raised questions over the strategic importance of the larger Air Force Station, which supports Air Headquarters, thousands of personnel and key air defence infrastructure. With veterans questioning whether land reclamation could affect defence priorities, what does this move mean for the IAF's presence in the heart of the national capital?

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended